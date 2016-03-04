FRANKFURT, March 4 Martin Zielke, board member in charge of Commerzbank's business with private customers, is to succeed Martin Blessing as the German lender's chief executive, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported, not citing where it obtained the information.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Sources earlier told Reuters that the bank had narrowed its search for a candidate to succeed Blessing, who will step down at some point this year, pointing to Zielke as among those favoured for the job. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)