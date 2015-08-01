FRANKFURT Aug 1 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing will be offered a new contract to
remain at the bank, a German paper reported in an advance copy
of an article to be published on Sunday.
Blessing's contract expires in October 2016 and it will
likely therefore be a topic of discussion for after the European
summer break, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported,
citing supervisory board sources.
Blessing has previously declined to comment on the issue of
his contract. The paper reported him as saying he would give an
answer when the time came.
A spokesman for Commerzbank declined to comment on the
report.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)