FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Compensation paid to bankers
in future must be oriented more toward pay in the real economy,
Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on
Wednesday.
Excessive pay was one of the areas banks were addressing as
they endure a cultural and regulatory sea change in the wake of
the financial crisis, Blessing told a financial conference
organized by Handelsblatt newspaper, adding that the changes
would take at least a few more years to complete.
"It would be appropriate if excessively high pay would
narrow again towards that in industry," Blessing said, adding
however, that any bank that took the first step to curb pay
risked losing talented employees to rivals.
Blessing's own pay has been limited to 500,000 euros
($628,100) a year ever since Germany's second-largest bank was
forced to take a state bailout.
($1 = 0.7961 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Philipp Halstrick)