FRANKFURT, March 4 Commerzbank's supervisory board will meet on Sunday to decide on its new chief executive, two sources said on Friday.

Welt am Sonntag earlier on Friday reported that Martin Zielke, board member in charge of Commerzbank's business with private customers, is to succeed Martin Blessing.

(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)