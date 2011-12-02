FRANKFURT Dec 2 Commerzbank is set to name Daimler manager Stephan Engels as its new chief financial officer, a financial source told Reuters on Friday.

Commerzbank declined to comment and Daimler was not immediately available for a statement.

Daimler's website shows that Engels is currently head of finance and controlling for Mercedes-Benz Cars, the passenger car division of Daimler.

Commerzbank's current CFO Eric Strutz announced in August that he would step down from the position from April to look after his family after nearly eight years as a board member of Commerzbank. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould)