FRANKFURT Dec 2 Commerzbank is
set to name Daimler manager Stephan Engels as its new
chief financial officer, a financial source told Reuters on
Friday.
Commerzbank declined to comment and Daimler was not
immediately available for a statement.
Daimler's website shows that Engels is currently head of
finance and controlling for Mercedes-Benz Cars, the passenger
car division of Daimler.
Commerzbank's current CFO Eric Strutz announced in August
that he would step down from the position from April to look
after his family after nearly eight years as a board member of
Commerzbank.
