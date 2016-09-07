BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Commerzbank has picked former chief risk officer Stefan Schmittmann as its new supervisory board chairman, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Schmittmann is to succeed Klaus-Peter Mueller in early 2018, the person added.
Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.