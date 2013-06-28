BRIEF-R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I
FRANKFURT, June 28 Commerzbank on Friday said it sold the commercial real estate portfolio Commerz Real Spezialfondsgesellschaft mbH to Internos Group.
Commerzbank did not provide financial details about the transaction. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
LONDON, March 31 British house prices fell in March for the first time since mid-2015, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, another sign that households are turning more cautious as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 31 Britain said on Friday it had sold a portfolio of mortgages issued by failed lender Bradford & Bingley for 11.8 billion pounds ($15 billion) to insurer Prudential and buyout firm Blackstone.