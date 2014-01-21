NICOSIA Jan 21 Cyprus's securities regulator
will ask for assistance from Britain in a probe into
transactions ordered by now-defunct Laiki Bank and conducted by
Germany's Commerzbank, it said on Tuesday.
The Cypriot Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) is
investigating transactions made by Laiki and arranged by
Commerzbank after complaints from a local lawmaker that the
deals may have broken laws prohibiting a company from purchasing
its own stock.
Cypriot lawmaker Irene Charalambides, who filed a complaint
to Cypriot authorities and to German's financial services
regulator Bafin, as reported by Reuters last week, alleges
Commerzbank sold two structured products that acted as vehicles
for Laiki to buy stock in itself and affiliates.
Commerzbank has said it has no indication of any wrongdoing
by Commerzbank related to the securities. The bank declined to
comment on Tuesday.
Laiki, once Cyprus's second largest bank, was taken into
administration and wound down under terms of a 10 billion euro
($13.56 billion) international financial assistance package to
Cyprus in March 2013. Some 4.3 billion euros in uninsured
deposits exceeding the EU threshold of 100,000 was wiped out.
On Monday, Charalambides said she had also asked Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority to assist in the probe because, she
said, the structured products were arranged by a Commerzbank
branch in the UK. The FCA had no immediate comment.
Companies are usually prohibited from buying their own stock
without obtaining shareholder approval, to prevent them from
surreptitiously inflating their own market price.
In Cyprus, possible price manipulation using misleading
information can also be considered a crime, CySEC president
Demetra Kalogerou said. If such a possibility transpired it
would have to be referred to the Attorney-general, the island's
top legal prosecutor, for further consideration, she said.
CySEC received the complaint in early December. Kalogerou
said Bafin was trying to obtain the required information, but
said the inquiry was still at an early stage. Bafin declined
comment.