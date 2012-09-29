FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Commerzbank on
Saturday declined to comment on a magazine report that it
planned to pay no dividend for its 2013 financial year.
German weekly Wirtschaftswoche cited Commerzbank top
management as saying Germany's second biggest lender would again
skip paying a dividend in 2013, thus reneging on its plan to
resume payments in that year.
On Aug. 9, Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Stephan
Engels said that while the bank still aimed to resume dividend
payments in 2013, the deteriorating business environment was
making this more difficult.
Commerzbank shareholders last received a dividend payment
for the 2007 financial year, ahead of Commerzbank's crippling
takeover of ailing rival Dresdner Bank.
The lender has said it expects instability in the
macroeconomic and market environment to keep earnings under
pressure in the second half of the year, prompting it to hammer
out a new strategy that will focus on a repositioning of its
retail bank as well as on winding down toxic and non-strategic
assets.
Commerzbank is due to present the strategy on Nov. 8.
