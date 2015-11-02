FRANKFURT Nov 2 Commerzbank's CFO suggested it will take some time until the lender will reach its medium-term dividend payout target of 40 percent of net profit.

"With respect to the payout ratio, I think mid-term is a little bit further away than already next year," Stephan Engels said during a conference call following third-quarter results.

Commerzbank said earlier that it would propose a dividend of 20 cents a share for 2015, a level Engel said was "definitely okay-ish" for the bank that has not paid a dividend since 2007.

The lender has so far accrued 250 million euros ($276 million) for the 2015 dividend while analysts expect Commerzbank to post a 2015 net profit of 1.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)