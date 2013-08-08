FRANKFURT Aug 8 Commerzbank on Thursday said it did not expect any negative surprises to emerge following a review of its assets by the European Central Bank.

"I do not believe that we belong to the 'at risk' category," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in response to an analyst question about how the German lender would fare in a health check of its balance sheet. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Edward Taylor)