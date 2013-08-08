BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance approves credit facilities of 100 mln rupees by Andhra Bank
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Aug 8 Commerzbank on Thursday said it did not expect any negative surprises to emerge following a review of its assets by the European Central Bank.
"I do not believe that we belong to the 'at risk' category," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in response to an analyst question about how the German lender would fare in a health check of its balance sheet. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Edward Taylor)
ISTANBUL, March 29 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 85 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, data from Turkey's BDDK banking regulator showed on Wednesday.
* Says 2016 net profit up 9.2 percent y/y at 926.5 million yuan ($134.51 million)