* Commerzbank got no 'fail' signal in private talks-sources
* Analysts had seen Commerzbank as at-risk to fail test
* ECB says too early in process to draw any conclusions
* ECB declines comment on Commerzbank
By Jonathan Gould and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 Preliminary discussions with
the European Central Bank have given Germany's Commerzbank
no reason to believe its capital will fall below
stress test requirements, two sources familiar with the talks
told Reuters.
The ECB is carrying out "supervisory dialogues" with the 130
banks undergoing a landmark test to give them early warning of
how they fared so that they may plan any capital raising needed.
The ECB has stressed that the information is "partial and
preliminary".
Some analysts have pointed to Commerzbank as one of the few
banks that may fall short of the ECB's stringent capital
requirements.
Sources familiar with the Commerzbank talks, which took
place last week, said the ECB had not given any preliminary
signal that would indicate that the bank would fall short of the
minimum requirements.
"After the supervisory dialogue (with the ECB) there are no
indications that the bank may have failed," said one source, on
condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private. A
second source confirmed the dialogue result.
Shares in Commerzbank bolted higher on the news, trading up
over 3 percent at 1224 GMT to position itself among the day's
top gainers in European banks.
The review, however, is not completed. The ECB is testing
how the banks value assets and assessing whether their capital
is strong enough to allow them to weather future crises. The
results will be published on Oct. 26.
An ECB spokeswoman said it would be premature to draw
conclusions of any nature about the test results. She declined
to comment on Commerzbank.
"We cannot comment on individual institutions. Any
inferences drawn as to the final outcome of the exercise would
be highly speculative as the results are still in preparation,"
she said.
Commerzbank has sold billions of euros in real estate and
other investments to lighten its balance sheet since the end of
2013, the date when the ECB took its data for use in the tests.
Markets remain on tenterhooks, with experts warning that
nothing is certain until the final publication of the results.
"It is difficult to predict which banks will fail without
knowing how various asset segments and stresses are being
weighted," said analysts at Fitch Ratings.
Ship financier HSH, 85 percent owned by the states
of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, has acknowledged it could
fall short in the ECB test of banks' ability to withstand
financial shocks.
Schleswig-Holstein would face severe financial strain if HSH
required a major capital injection, a government official said
on Friday.
NERVOUS WAIT
The banks themselves will not know for sure whether they
passed until Oct. 24, two days before Europe's most powerful
regulator publicly unveils precise details.
Until then, national watchdogs like Germany's Bafin remain
in intense discussions with the ECB about assumptions and
parameters being employed, a process widely expected to result
in several close calls among tested banks.
Banks that only marginally exceed the 5.5 percent Core Tier
1 ratio required by the ECB could be forced to take steps to
boost their capital all the same, through measures like curbing
dividends.
These measures would be less disruptive for shareholders
than the remedies for banks that dip below the thresholds and
are forced to take more radical steps like raising additional
equity.
Commerzbank declined to comment but Chief Executive Martin
Blessing has stressed repeatedly in the past that he believed
the bank to be well-positioned to pass the test, which the ECB
is carrying out before becoming Europe's banking supervisor from
Nov. 4.
