FRANKFURT Jan 22 Commerzbank plans to
cut or relocate around 440 London jobs in investment banking and
back office technology to Frankfurt and other cities to reduce
costs, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Germany's second-largest bank hopes to move around 80
front-office positions from its investment bank, including
currency and bond traders, to its headquarters in Frankfurt.
Another 260 positions in information technology will be
moved to Germany, Eastern Europe and Singapore. The majority of
those positions are outside contractors.
In addition, about 100 positions would be cut from the
London payroll, the memo said. The proposals are still subject
to consultations with labour representatives, the memo said.
In October, Reuters reported Commerzbank was considering
cutting back its fixed-income and currencies business in London
as it adjusts to declining demand.
The investment bank saw operating profit fall by 8.5 percent
in the first nine months of 2014, burdened mainly by weakness in
the fixed-income and currencies unit.
London will remain a principle location for Commerzbank and
no cuts in services or products will result from the
restructuring, the memo said.
"We are just bundling certain capabilities ... but all
products and services will be available in all locations as
beforehand. Essentially this is a question of how we better and
more efficiently deliver," said Commerzbank's investment banking
head Michael Reuther in the memo.
Commerzbank and other European lenders are finding it
increasingly difficult to reach targets laid out two or more
years ago as the euro zone financial crisis drags on with lower
economic growth and interest rates than expected.
Chief Executive Martin Blessing is half-way through a
four-year, post-crisis recovery plan for Commerzbank, a
household name that finances over a third of Germany's exports
and competes with Deutsche Bank.
He has cut costs, reduced its balance sheet by about 40
billion euros and plans to lay off a total of 5,200 staff.
