FRANKFURT Aug 9 Germany's second-biggest
lender, Commerzbank, said it has found no wrongdoing
by its staff in delivering data for the Euro Interbank Offered
Rate (Euribor), which is used as a reference for trillions of
euros in euro-denominated loans and debt instruments.
"We have used the Euribor debate as an opportunity to review
our internal procedures," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels
said in a conference call on Thursday.
"According to our current findings, we see no evidence of
irregularities," he said, adding that the bank has responded to
requests for information from regulators.
Several banks are currently under investigation by EU
antitrust regulators for suspected rigging of euro interest
rates, the benchmark used when pricing bank lending in euros.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)