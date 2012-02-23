Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
FRANKFURT Feb 23 Commerzbank is hiking its capital by 10 percent by swapping hybrid capital instruments, subordinated debt securities and other capital instruments into shares.
If the exchange offer is fully accepted this would increase Commerzbank's Core Tier 1 capital by more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), Germany's second biggest lender said on Thursday.
The exchange offer period starts on this Thursday and is expected to end on March 2. The intermediary bank for the exchange offer is Goldman Sachs. Joint Dealer Managers are Citigroup, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Arno Schuetze)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Members of the Los Angeles-area gay community were expected to walk en masse through the city on Sunday in a so-called Resist March against President Donald Trump, an event taking the place of the annual pride parade.