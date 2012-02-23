FRANKFURT Feb 23 Commerzbank is hiking its capital by 10 percent by swapping hybrid capital instruments, subordinated debt securities and other capital instruments into shares.

If the exchange offer is fully accepted this would increase Commerzbank's Core Tier 1 capital by more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), Germany's second biggest lender said on Thursday.

The exchange offer period starts on this Thursday and is expected to end on March 2. The intermediary bank for the exchange offer is Goldman Sachs. Joint Dealer Managers are Citigroup, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Arno Schuetze)