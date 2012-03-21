FRANKFURT, March 21 Commerzbank and the European Commission are likely to announce a deal on the revamp of the German bank's ailing mortgage division later this month, two people close to the bank told Reuters.

The European Commission will not insist on a sale of the state-backed bank's Eurohypo unit, they said.

"The decision could be announced after Commerzbank's next supervisory board meeting", one of them said.

The supervisory board of Germany's second-biggest lender will discuss the future of Eurohypo on March 28, the source added.

As part of the deal, which is just being finalized, Commerzbank will be banned from takeovers for one or two years in return for allowing the German bank to keep the division, the sources said.

Commerzbank and a EU Commission spokesman declined to comment.

EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that all elements of the new restructuring plan have been agreed upon.

"The last hurdles are taken, they were regarding Eurohypo. We modified the requirements," Almunia was cited as saying in the paper's Wednesday edition.

($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt)