(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
* Traders suspected of trying to manipulate euro/zloty
* Internal controls detected the manipulation attempt
* Commerzbank says incident was an isolated event
(Adds source comment, Bafin statement)
By Arno Schuetze and Jamie McGeever
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 21 Commerzbank AG
has fired one trader and suspended a second on
suspicions they tried to manipulate the Polish zloty's euro
exchange rate, sources familiar with the development
said on Wednesday.
Germany's second-largest lender terminated the contract this
week of a Frankfurt-based trader who had been suspended in
February, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that the
second, suspended trader was based in London, the world's
biggest currency trading centre.
It is the first time bank sanctions have affected
Frankfurt-based staff in a growing international investigation
by regulators of currency manipulation that has already led to
35 people globally being suspended, placed on leave or fired.
The forex investigation is one of a number affecting the
banking sector as regulators look at manipulation of rates that
are fundamental to the financial system.
Eight financial firms have been fined billions of dollars
for manipulating reference interest rates and the probe into the
largely unregulated $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market
could prove even costlier.
Individuals affected by the currency investigation have
included chief dealers at some of the world's biggest banks and
an employee at the Bank of England.
Commerzbank said it had suspended two traders in the case
after its internal controls identified the attempted
manipulation, but declined detailed comment on the individuals.
"We believe this incident was an isolated event and one from
which the bank and the individuals concerned in no way
profited," Commerzbank said in a statement.
The disclosure comes a day after German financial watchdog
Bafin said it had clear evidence that market participants
attempted to influence currency rates and widened an
investigation to include many more banks.
REGULATOR INVESTIGATES
Commerzbank had alerted Bafin to the incident, one of the
sources said. Bafin has been conducting its investigation into
possible foreign exchange market manipulation since the middle
of last year, in conjunction with regulators in other countries.
Forex dealers in Warsaw said they had seen no evidence of
any successful manipulation of rates. "January was a relatively
volatile time for zloty market, but I didn't notice anyone's
attempts to fiddle with the zloty," said a dealer at one major
bank. "The fundamental question is what kind of manipulation it
was, though most probably it had no substantial impact on the
market."
A Bafin spokesman said the watchdog was using all possible
tools in its investigation, including requests for information
as well as special probes, but declined to comment on
developments at Commerzbank.
Polish regulator KNF said that according to its preliminary
findings no Polish banks took part in any manipulation.
The worldwide investigations of currency markets and
reference interest rates show banks are still struggling to
control the behavior of some traders, even in the face of
tighter regulatory scrutiny following the 2008-2009 financial
crisis.
Authorities in the United States, Britain, Switzerland,
Germany and Singapore are examining whether traders from
different banks worked together to influence currency prices,
but also whether they traded ahead of their own customers or
failed to accurately represent to customers how they were
determining the prices.
Commerzbank's local rival Deutsche Bank,, the
world's largest forex trading bank, has suspended several
currency traders in North and South America.
(Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones in Frankfurt, with
Marcin Goclowski and Micha Januszin Warsaw; Writing by Thomas
Atkins and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and David
Holmes)