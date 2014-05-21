FRANKFURT May 21 Commerzbank on
Wednesday said it had suspended two foreign exchange traders
under suspicion of having attempted to manipulate euro/zloty
prices in regular trading.
The attempted manipulation took place in January and one
trader was suspended in February, a spokesman for the bank said.
Following an internal probe, a second trader was suspended in
May, the spokesman said.
The bank has discovered no evidence of any other attempts at
the bank to manipulate currency prices, he said. Internal
controls had identified the attempted manipulation, the
spokesman said.
The news comes one day after Germany's financial watchdog
Bafin said it had discovered clear evidence that market
participants had attempted to manipulate reference currency
rates and widened the probe to include many more banks.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Thomas Atkins)