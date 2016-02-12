BERLIN Feb 12 The German government, the biggest shareholder in Commerzbank, will not comment on developments at the lender, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

"It's our practice that we don't comment on developments at individual banks," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

Commerzbank returned to profit in the fourth quarter as bad loan provisions fell and it drew a line under a six-year restructuring by announcing it would close its "bad bank" of troubled loans, sending its shares sharply higher. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley)