BERLIN May 25 The German government intends to
retain its stake in Commerzbank until at least 2016 in
the hope of getting a more favourable price, magazine Spiegel
reported on Sunday, adding Berlin had already turned away some
interested parties.
Spiegel added that reforms of Germany's second biggest lender
were only half done and a change of ownership would not be
constructive.
Asked about the report, a finance ministry spokesman said:
"The German government has no plans to sell its stake."
He declined to comment on any timeframe.
Berlin acquired its 17-percent stake, which it holds through
its Soffin bank bailout fund, as part of an 18-billion-euro
($23.7 billion) rescue during the financial crisis.
The bank's shares closed at 11.4 euros on Friday, well below
the level the government would require in order to avert selling
at a loss.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Jason Neely)