FRANKFURT Jan 19 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said he was uncertain what would
result from talks between Greece and private creditors, adding
the talks had been marred by continually changing demands.
"We have seen continually changing terms and conditions,"
Blessing said about talks about a voluntary private sector
contribution toward a Greek bailout. "I'm not sure about the
outcome of talks."
Separately, Commerzbank said cutting the bank's balance
sheet will dampen earnings potential going forward.
"Profit potential will be lower through cutting back on new
business, but not by a significant amount over time," Blessing
told a press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday.
"I do not see a significant deterioration in earnings
quality," Blessing further said, adding that business areas like
the sovereign debt portfolio used up regulatory capital but do
not throw up a lot of profit.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)