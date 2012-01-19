FRANKFURT Jan 19 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said he was uncertain what would result from talks between Greece and private creditors, adding the talks had been marred by continually changing demands.

"We have seen continually changing terms and conditions," Blessing said about talks about a voluntary private sector contribution toward a Greek bailout. "I'm not sure about the outcome of talks."

Separately, Commerzbank said cutting the bank's balance sheet will dampen earnings potential going forward.

"Profit potential will be lower through cutting back on new business, but not by a significant amount over time," Blessing told a press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday.

"I do not see a significant deterioration in earnings quality," Blessing further said, adding that business areas like the sovereign debt portfolio used up regulatory capital but do not throw up a lot of profit. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)