FRANKFURT Nov 27 The supervisory board of
Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) will meet on Friday to discuss
measures to meet stricter capital requirements and to appoint a
a new finance chief, a source familiar with the agenda told
Reuters on Sunday.
Germany's second-biggest lender could need around 5 billion
euros ($6.6 billion) instead of the 2.9 billion euros
previously expected, should the European Banking Authority
(EBA) proceed with plans to tighten the capital requirements it
wants to impose on banks to withstand the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis, Reuters reported last week. [ID:nL5E7MM3EO]
Current CFO Eric Strutz is leaving at the end of March and
so the new finance chief will have to carry out the measures
needed to meet these demands.
Commerzbank has found an external candidate to replace him,
but the contract is not yet signed, the source said.
German papers Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung and
Handelsblatt had also reported the new finance chief will come
from outside the company, surprising observers who had reckoned
on an internal candidate.
($1 = 0.7536 euros)
