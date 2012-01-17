* Commerzbank took EBA capital plans to Berlin -source

By Matthias Sobolewski and Kathrin Jones

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 17 Commerzbank told the German government it does not plan to offload troubled real estate lender Eurohypo and will not seek state aid to bolster its capital, two sources familiar with the bank's thinking said on Tuesday.

Germany's second-biggest lender, which is 25 percent owned by the German state, presented plans to strengthen its balance sheet in Berlin this week, ahead of a Jan. 20 deadline set by the European Banking Authority.

Bank regulators have demanded that the bank raise 5.3 billion euros in additional core capital by mid-2012, as part of pan-European plans to help banks better withstand the euro zone debt crisis.

Commerzbank's capital position has been eroded in previous months by the need to write down the value of Greek sovereign debt holdings.

Commerzbank has said that a 4.8 billion euros capital shortfall identified by the European Banking Authority stems from the need to revalue the bank's portfolio of government debt to reflect market levels at the end of September 2011.

As of the end of September, Commerzbank had 13 billion euros of exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Most of this sovereign debt was parked at the bank's Eurohypo unit.

The European Commission had demanded Commerzbank sell Eurohypo in exchange for approving a previous bailout of the bank.

Instead of seeking seek to sell off Eurohypo, Commerzbank will now seek to integrate the unit, a German coalition source said.

