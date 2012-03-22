* Bank scraps goal of paying dividend for 2012

* CEO says 4 bln euros operating profit possible in 2015

* EU will not insist Commerzbank sell Eurohypo - sources

* EU to ban Commerzbank from acquisitions - source

* Shares down 2.6 percent, underperforming sector

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 22 Commerzbank aims to resume dividend payments in 2013, a year later than originally planned, Chief Executive Martin Blessing told a German magazine.

Asked by monthly Manager Magazin when Germany's second biggest bank will start paying shareholders again, Blessing said: "I hope that we will be in a position to do so for the financial year 2013."

Commerzbank last paid a dividend for 2007, when it gave investors 1.00 euro per share.

Last year, Commerzbank had said it planned a dividend for 2012 but last month Blessing said at the company's annual press conference that the goal remained in general to pay a dividend, without specifying a year.

Blessing told Manager Magazin that the core business of Commerzbank was developing solidly, according to an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

"In stable markets we can post operating earnings of 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion). Nobody can say when we will have stable markets. From today's point of view, this could take until 2015," he added.

Originally, the lender had targeted the 4-billion-euro goal for 2011.

Commerzbank shares lost 2.6 percent by 1148 GMT on Thursday, lagging the financial sector index, which was down 1.8 percent.

MORE PROBLEMS

Commerzbank still has several problems to tackle, Blessing told the magazine. "What we have to resolve is the question how to deal with Eurohypo," he said.

According to sources close to the bank and its owners, the European Union will not insist Commerzbank sell its Eurohypo unit but will ban the bank from making any acquisitions until 2014.

Another condition the European Commission will impose is that Commerzbank must shrink its balance sheet to 600 billion euros by the end of 2014, one of the sources said.

Commerzbank's ailing mortgage division has eaten away at the Frankfurt bank's capital cushion during the euro zone crisis.

In return for allowing an 18-billion-euro bailout in the financial crisis, the European Commission had asked Commerzbank to sell Eurohypo by 2014. But the bank has given up hope of finding a buyer for the unit, which posted a loss of almost 4 billion euros last year.

A quick solution for Eurohypo would also bolster Commerzbank's capital cushion in a time when regulators have stepped up requirements to safeguard taxpayers from more bank bailouts.

Downsizing risky assets - many of which are on Eurohypo's books - is one of the strategies to achieve this goal.

"In the medium term we want to give up (our state financing business)," Blessing told the magazine.

"We want to reduce the mortgage business by half," he said, adding that he also wants to downsize the 20-billion-euro shipping portfolio by a quarter.

Blessing also said that he sees developments in troubled European states like Portugal, Italy and Spain going in the right direction, although some risk that the euro zone could fall apart remained.

"The risk that the euro will fail is small but not zero," Blessing said.