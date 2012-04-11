FRANKFURT, April 11 Commerzbank is seeking
shareholder approval which would give it the flexibility to
double the amount of its stock by issuing new shares and
convertible bonds in a move to retain financial flexibility in
uncertain markets.
Germany's second biggest lender will ask its annual general
meeting to vote to give it the option to issue new shares
equivalent to 50 percent of the amount outstanding as well as
notes that could be converted into another 50 percent of new
shares, according to an invitation to the event.
The bank, which on Wednesday declined to provide more
details, has not announced specific plans to hike its capital,
but shareholder approval would give it the flexibility to do so.
Commerzbank has 5.6 billion shares outstanding, after
selling shares worth 8.25 billion euros last year in a move to
partially repay state aid it received in the financial crisis.
Among other uses, the new shares could be used to swap the
non-voting capital contribution - dubbed silent participation -
of the German state and insurer Allianz into shares or sell new
shares to repay the silent participation.
Allianz, which holds roughly 3 percent of Commerzbank's
shares, said it backed the move.
Separately, Commerzbank will ask shareholders to vote former
European Central Bank Executive Board member Gertrude
Tumpel-Gugerell onto the supervisory board.
Tumpel-Gugerell will replace Sergio Balbinot, a top
executive at Italian insurer Generali, who has
resigned early from his position as a supervisory board member.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christian Kraemer; editing by
Keiron Henderson)