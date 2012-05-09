(Repeats to attach to second alert chain, no changes to text)

FRANKFURT May 9 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank fell short of market expectations for net profit in the first quarter as the bank was hit by weak trading.

"Despite challenging markets we have made a solid start to 2012 and have not only achieved the EBA capital target earlier than demanded, but even surpassed it," Chief Executive Martin Blessing on Wednesday said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commerzbank posted a net profit of 369 million euros ($479.51 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 416 million.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)