FRANKFURT Dec 13 Commerzbank on
Tuesday said it was reviewing options to strengthen its capital
on a standalone basis and would not make use of public funds,
after it emerged the Frankfurt-based lender talked to the German
government about possible state aid.
The Frankfurt-based lender which is 25 percent owned by the
German state, reiterated it will strengthen its balance sheet by
selling risky assets.
Commerzbank, which has a market value of 6 billion euros
($7.9 billion), has been forced by the European Banking
Authority to find an extra 5.3 billion euros in capital by
mid-2012.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
