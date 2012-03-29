FRANKFURT, March 29 Commerzbank expects a "solid" operating profit in 2012 and an increase in earnings in 2013, Germany's second biggest lender said in its annual report published on Thursday.

"It remains difficult to predict how the European sovereign debt crisis will affect the current financial year. We are confident, however, that we will post a solid result in the core bank," Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in the report.

Commerzbank said its operating profit target for the first half of 2012 was 1.2 billion euros.

"If the markets stabilise, we expect the positive earnings contribution to be lower in the second half of the year, which is weaker due to seasonal factors," it said.

The bank reiterated it would be able to plug the capital hole spotted by European Banking Authority (EBA).

Commerzbank reduced the shortfall to roughly 1 billion euros and will exceed the target by roughly 2 billion euros.

Given stable macroeconomic conditions it expected to reap additional 2.9 billion euros to cover the EBA capital requirements, it said.

"Following the conclusion of the measures we expect a core Tier I ratio of more than 11 percent," Blessing said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)