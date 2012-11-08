Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT Nov 8 Commerzbank does not expect to post a profit in its struggling retail business operations in 2013, but does not plan to close any of its 1,200 branches in its domestic German market as part of a general overhaul of the unit, it said on Thursday.
Germany's second biggest lender added that it is targeting a cost-income ratio in its retail unit of less than 80 percent by 2016 at the latest, after reaching 88 percent in the first nine months of 2012. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.