EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, July 25 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank is selling a custody unit to French BNP Paribas as it continues its efforts to streamline its portfolio.
"Depotbank (custody) services for investment companies are no longer part of the bank's core business," Commerzbank's Chief Operating Officer Frank Annuscheit said in a statement on Thursday.
The roughly 80 employees of the unit 2013 managed a volume of 93 billion euros ($123 billion) as of the end of April.
Commerzbank is keeping its custody business for retail and corporate customers and direct custody services for institutional investors. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has