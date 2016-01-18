FRANKFURT Jan 18 Commerzbank is
reviewing the possibility of returning to Iran, less than a year
after agreeing to pay $1.45 billion to settle sanctions
violations tied to the country.
"Commerzbank is monitoring the development very closely and
is reviewing a possible adjustment of its business policy," a
spokesman of Germany's second largest lender said on Monday.
While the bank joins a raft of European companies signalling
they are prepared to re-enter Iran's market, Commerzbank's
stance contrasts to that of other European banks, including
Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, which
have said they would continue to refrain from doing business
connected to Iran.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)