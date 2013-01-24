FRANKFURT Jan 24 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank plans to cut 4,000-6,000 jobs at group level until 2016 in a bid to slash costs and revamp its ailing retail business.

The exact figure will be negotiated with labour representatives in talks starting February, Commerzbank said on Thursday.

Commerzbank currently employs 56,000 staff at group level. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)