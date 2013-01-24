BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
FRANKFURT Jan 24 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank plans to cut 4,000-6,000 jobs at group level until 2016 in a bid to slash costs and revamp its ailing retail business.
The exact figure will be negotiated with labour representatives in talks starting February, Commerzbank said on Thursday.
Commerzbank currently employs 56,000 staff at group level. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.