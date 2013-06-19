FRANKFURT, June 19 Germany's trade union Verdi on Wednesday said it estimated that around 3,000 jobs will be cut at Commerzbank by 2016 under a negotiated severance deal.

The trade union was negotiating job cuts in Germany. The 3,000 cuts do not include staff reductions at Hypothekenbank Frankfurt, a unit formerly known as Eurohypo.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor)