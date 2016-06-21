FRANKFURT, June 21 Germany's Commerzbank
has launched a peer-to-peer lending platform to match
small businesses seeking funding with institutional clients
wanting improved investment returns.
The service will enable small businesses to borrow as much
as 10 million euros ($11.3 million) with maturities of up to
five years, Germany's second-biggest lender said on Tuesday.
Rather than risk losing customers for this sort of funding
to competitors in the emerging financial technology sector,
Commerzbank has become the first major bank in Germany to offer
such a service.
Commerzbank manager Michael Kotzbauer said he did not
believe the "Main Funders" platform would erode the bank's own
lending business.
Commerzbank, which knows the customers on both sides,
provides technical backup and ensures fair prices in a system
approved by supervisors. It earns a commission for arranging the
deal.
Such commissions help Commerzbank lessen its dependence on
revenue from interest income, something banking supervisors have
been pushing banks to do, given negative interest rates.
Peer-to-peer lending also avoids the problem banks face with
having to back loans on their balance sheets with equity
capital.
($1 = 0.8866 euros)
