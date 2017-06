FRANKFURT Jan 30 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank on Wednesday said it had repaid 10 billion euros ($13.48 billion) raised in the first Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) by European Central Bank (ECB).

In December 2011 the Commerzbank subsidiary Hypothekenbank Frankfurt (at that time Eurohypo) had participated in the ECB tendering process. ($1 = 0.7420 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)