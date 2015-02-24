FRANKFURT Feb 24 German prosecutors have
launched an investigation into Commerzbank in
connection with suspected tax evasion by clients with Luxembourg
accounts, the bank said on Tuesday.
Commerzbank said in a statement that it was fully
cooperating with the investigation which it said concerned old
cases that date back 10 years or more.
The statement from Commerzbank came after the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung daily said that more than 150 German prosecutors, tax
inspectors and police had launched raids against suspected tax
cheats and their bankers.
The newspaper said Cologne prosecutors were investigating
several hundred cases of tax evasion and in some cases also
suspected money laundering.
Prosecutors in Cologne confirmed they were investigating
parties liable for taxation whom they suspected of hiding
capital gains with Luxembourg banks. They declined to comment on
the identities of the people and institutions involved.
