FRANKFURT, Feb 24 German prosecutors have launched an investigation into Commerzbank and its clients in connection with suspected tax evasion involving accounts in Luxembourg.

Commerzbank said in an emailed statement that it was fully cooperating with the investigation which it said concerned old cases that date back 10 years or more.

"We demand absolute transparency that all our customers in Luxembourg have a clarified tax status. Commerzbank rejects relationships with customers whose tax status is not clear on principle," the bank said.

Prosecutors in Cologne confirmed they were investigating parties whom they suspected of hiding capital gains with Luxembourg banks.

They declined to comment on the identities of the people and institutions involved, but said more than 130 tax inspectors and 20 police officers had been involved in raids on offices across the country.

The statement from Commerzbank came after the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said that prosecutors were investigating several hundred cases of tax evasion and in some cases also suspected money laundering.

German prosecutors have raided several banks in recent years in connection with tax evasion investigations.

In 2013 Commerzbank offices were raided by prosecutors looking for evidence that a foreign life insurance company may have helped German investors evade taxes.

Luxembourg is already in the spotlight over tax following allegations last year that more than 300 companies had secured secret deals to slash their tax bills.

Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Cologne is situated, said the latest raids showed the need for changes to the law so that companies could be called to account as well as employees.

"The findings of the NRW tax investigation show that we need tough sanctions, for banks for aiding and abetting tax evasion and for companies for using dubious tax avoidance practices," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan, Greg Mahlich)