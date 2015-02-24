* Commerzbank said cases date back 10 years or more
* Commerzbank says rejects clients with unclear tax status
* Cologne prosecutors confirm investigation
(Adds comment from regional finance minister)
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 German prosecutors have
launched an investigation into Commerzbank and its
clients in connection with suspected tax evasion involving
accounts in Luxembourg.
Commerzbank said in an emailed statement that it was fully
cooperating with the investigation which it said concerned old
cases that date back 10 years or more.
"We demand absolute transparency that all our customers in
Luxembourg have a clarified tax status. Commerzbank rejects
relationships with customers whose tax status is not clear on
principle," the bank said.
Prosecutors in Cologne confirmed they were investigating
parties whom they suspected of hiding capital gains with
Luxembourg banks.
They declined to comment on the identities of the people and
institutions involved, but said more than 130 tax inspectors and
20 police officers had been involved in raids on offices across
the country.
The statement from Commerzbank came after the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper said that prosecutors were investigating
several hundred cases of tax evasion and in some cases also
suspected money laundering.
German prosecutors have raided several banks in recent years
in connection with tax evasion investigations.
In 2013 Commerzbank offices were raided by prosecutors
looking for evidence that a foreign life insurance company may
have helped German investors evade taxes.
Luxembourg is already in the spotlight over tax following
allegations last year that more than 300 companies had secured
secret deals to slash their tax bills.
Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of the state of
North Rhine-Westphalia where Cologne is situated, said the
latest raids showed the need for changes to the law so that
companies could be called to account as well as employees.
"The findings of the NRW tax investigation show that we need
tough sanctions, for banks for aiding and abetting tax evasion
and for companies for using dubious tax avoidance practices," he
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Matthias Inverardi, writing by
Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan, Greg Mahlich)