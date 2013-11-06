* Board members Kloesges and Sieber to leave

* Management board cull part of broader cost drive

* Commerzbank struggling to turn itself around (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Germany's Commerzbank said Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber will leave by year-end, shrinking the management board of the country's second-largest lender to seven from nine members and advancing efforts to restructure and slim down.

The departure of personnel chief Sieber and Kloesges, who is responsible for non-core assets, marks the end of a power struggle with Chief Executive Martin Blessing, who had campaigned for cost cuts to include top-level managers.

Commerzbank, which has not paid a dividend for five years, said the board reduction is part of a broader restructuring drive to cut costs launched in November 2012.

The bank, which is in the midst of a radical cost-cutting programme - its second in four years - had announced plans to shed 5,200 of its 45,000 staff, pledging to cut management by 20 percent.

The Frankfurt-based lender has struggled to overhaul itself ever since it received an 18 billion euro bailout in the wake of a disastrous merger with Dresdner Bank in 2009. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Thomas Atkins and Louise Heavens)