FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Moody's Investors Service said it may cut German lender Commerzbank's senior debt and deposit rating of A2, citing its exposure to troubled real estate lender Eurohypo.

"The deteriorating euro area sovereign debt markets imply that Eurohypo will likely require support for an extended period," Moody's said on Wednesday.

The move comes after a source told Reuters on Tuesday that Commerzbank now plans to integrate Eurohypo into its business rather than try to offload it to bolster its balance sheet in a bid to meet regulatory demands.

Shares in Commerzbank fell as much as 5.1 percent in early trade and were down 2.6 percent at 1.40 euros by 1352 GMT, making them the biggest decliners on Germany's blue-chip index .

Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment.

Bank regulators have demanded that Commerzbank raise 5.3 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in additional core capital by mid-2012, as part of pan-European plans to help banks better withstand the euro zone debt crisis.

One option Commerzbank was said to be considering was transferring parts or the whole of Eurohypo -- which the European Commission had demanded it sell to get EU approval of a previous bailout -- to a "bad bank" within Germany's bank rescue fund SoFFin.

"A spin-off of Eurohypo into a government-owned bad bank would have been very positive for Commerzbank, even if possible related costs were taken into account," Equinet analyst Philipp Haessler said.

"The key positive news would be if Commerzbank would get the approval from the EU not to have to sell Eurohypo by 2014."

A Commission source told Reuters that Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has already discussed the matter with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. If the EU drops its demand that Eurohypo be sold, it will likely ask Commerzbank for alternative concessions, the person said.

Moody's said Eurohypo's franchise was fragile, considering possible further credit losses related to Greece, reliance on Commerzbank for funding, and the impact of regulatory changes.

"Given its inadequate economic capital and lack of market access for unsecured long-term funds, Moody's believes that Eurohypo -- as a standalone bank -- could not weather a further weakening of the yet-unresolved euro area debt crisis," it said.

Moody's also downgraded the standalone bank financial strength ratings of Commerzbank and Eurohypo to D+ from C- and to E+ from D-, respectively, and said it might cut those new ratings further. ($1=0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)