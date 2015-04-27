FRANKFURT, April 27 Commerzbank's
capital hike is not connected in any way to plans by rival
Deutsche Bank to sell its retail chain Postbank
, two sources familiar with the transaction told
Reuters.
"Postbank is not an issue. The only reason for the cap hike
was to strengthen capital ratios," one source said.
Commerzbank on Monday launched a surprise capital
hike, seeking to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) to
strengthen its regulatory strength measures due to investor
concerns.
The bank, Germany's second-largest, said it would place the
new shares with institutional investors through an accelerated
bookbuilding procedure in a move designed to lift its common
equity tier one ratio to over 10 percent and its leverage ratio
to 3.9 percent.
($1 = 0.9162 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Harro ten Wolde)