FRANKFURT, April 28 The new shares being offered in Commerzbank's capital hike will likely be priced at 12.10 euros apiece - a discount of 6.3 percent to Monday's close - a person familiar with the transaction said.

"The final guidance given to investors was that offers below 12.10 euros may miss out," the person said, adding that books have been closed.

Germany's second-largest bank had said on Monday it would seek to place 113.85 million new shares or 10 percent of its equity capital with institutional investors, a move designed to raise its common equity Tier one ratio to more than 10 percent and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)