* Commerzbank says to issue up to 113.85 mln new shares
* Capital increase to lift core capital ratio above 10 pct
* Capital increase to price close to Monday's close
* Shares drop 2.9 pct in Frankfurt after-hours trading
* Q1 net profit jumps 83 pct
(Adds analyst comment, share price in after hours trading)
FRANKFURT, April 27 Commerzbank on
Monday launched a share sale to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.52
billion) from institutional investors to help to bolster its
capital strength.
The sale of new shares follows Commerzbank's agreement in
March to pay $1.45 billion to settle an investigation into
whether it breached U.S. sanctions against countries such as
Iran and Sudan.
Germany's second-largest bank said it would seek to place
the new shares with institutional investors, a move designed to
raise its common equity Tier one ratio to more than 10 percent
and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent. These ratios help to
gauge a bank's financial strength.
"With the successful conclusion of the capital measure
announced today the bank expects a further increase in the
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to ... more than 10 percent," the
bank said in a statement.
The bank also reported an 83 percent jump in first-quarter
net profit to 366 million euros.
After Commerzbank's $1.45 billion settlement, analysts had
said the market would focus on whether the bank would need to
strengthen its capital position.
Two people familiar with the share sale transaction told
Reuters that the capital increase was not connected to plans by
rival Deutsche Bank to sell its retail chain Postbank
.
"Postbank is not an issue. The only reason for the cap hike
was to strengthen capital ratios," one of the sources said.
Another person familiar with the matter said the bank aimed
to sell the shares as close as possible to Monday's closing
share price, which was 12.91 euros.
"DECENT" RESULTS
Commerzbank's first-quarter results improved both at its
operating divisions and in its so-called bad bank that holds
non-core assets it has been selling off since the financial
crisis, the bank said.
"The primary reasons for the positive deviation in the
results from market expectations are revenues from customer and
capital market transactions of a comparable size, positive
valuation effects and positive one-off effects," the bank said
in a statement.
Analysts at Citi said Commerzbank's results were "decent,"
adding that they were likely to be overshadowed by the capital
increase.
"We expect consensus EPS (earnings per share) to decline by
high single-digits with the dilution part offset by better
profitability," the analysts said in a client note. They have a
"neutral" rating on the stock.
Commerzbank shares lost 2.9 percent in Frankfurt after-hours
trading. The shares closed 0.9 percent higher after the
regular trading session.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Georgina Prodhan; Additional
reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Huebner and Harro ten
Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane Merriman)