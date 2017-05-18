(Adds background)
LONDON May 18 Commerzbank is to close
its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The businesses that will be discontinued by Germany's
second-biggest listed bank include physical precious metals
trading and related services, the source said.
"The trading in physical precious metals and related
activities comprising refinery services, vaulting and
transportation of precious metals will be terminated within the
next year," the source said.
Commerzbank had no comment to make on the matter.
No decision has been made over jobs, the source said, with
some employees within the business potentially moving
internally.
The physical precious metals business is largely based in
Luxembourg, where a team of seven is headed by managing director
for Luxembourg Adrien Biondi. The bank also has a precious
metals trading desk in Singapore.
No change is expected to the bank's unallocated products
business, the source added.
The bank has recently restructured its investment banking
operations, which have been folded into its corporate bank.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey,; additional reporting by Arno Shuetze
in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely and Ed Osmond)