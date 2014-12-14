FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's second biggest
lender Commerzbank plans to raise the price of its
banking services for corporate customers due to persistent low
interest rates, board member Markus Beumer told a newspaper.
"We will have to make some things more expensive," Beumer,
who is responsible for Commerzbank's flagship business with
German medium-sized companies known as the 'Mittelstand,'
Handelsblatt newspaper quoted him on Sunday as saying.
Previously, the bank subsidised transaction business with
money it earned from deposits, for example, but this is no
longer possible amid low interest rates, he said.
"Therefore there is nothing we can do other than to
negotiate step-by-step with our clients over the price of our
transactions," Beumer said in an interview released ahead of
publication on Monday.
However, he ruled out charging punitive interest rates for
savings deposits by retail customers and Mittelstand companies,
saying such charges would continue to be applied only to large
companies and institutional investors.
"For us, retail and Mittelstand company deposits have a much
higher, strategic value: we use their deposits to make long-term
loans," Beumer said.
The same does not apply to large company and institutional
investor deposits for regulatory reasons, he said.
To boost revenue, Commerzbank plans to offer its clients
financing for commercial real estate properties such as
warehouses. Commerzbank used to offer this type of financing
through its property lender Eurohypo before it was wound down.
Unlike Eurohypo, Commerzbank would not provide this
financing "in isolation," Beumer said.
"It is an additional offering to our clients who are looking
for a broad business relationship with us," he said.
In addition, Commerzbank sees further opportunities for
growth in lending to small corporate clients, who have been the
traditional customers of Germany's public sector savings banks.
"I admit that there is one area where I'm offering
aggressive conditions and that is in competing against savings
banks," Beumer said.
He said that when he sees competitors earning double-digit
margins, while he agrees single-digit ones with his clients,
this could either be seen as aggressive pricing, or simply
pricing that was fair.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tom Heneghan)