* Seeking evidence foreign insurer helped Germans evade tax
* Suspicion of tax evasion in more than 200 cases
* Commerzbank says is not target of investigation
* Italy's Generali says has not been notified of any probe
(Adds Generali comment)
By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Dec 3 German prosecutors searched
Commerzbank offices on Tuesday, looking for evidence
that a foreign life insurance company may have helped German
investors evade taxes.
State prosecutors in Bochum said around 270 tax officials
searched the bank's headquarters and branches across Germany,
looking into the sale of wealth management products "disguised"
as tax-efficient life insurance policies.
"The aim was to enable clients to avoid tax on investment
income," the prosecutors said in a statement.
The raids are the latest in a series by German prosecutors
investigating tax evasion.
In November last year, Unicredit unit HVB and the
German unit of Swiss lender UBS were searched.
Germany's largest bank Deutsche Bank was also the
subject of raids one year ago as part of an investigation into
tax evasion, money laundering and obstruction of justice linked
to trade in carbon permits.
Commerzbank said on Tuesday that its offices were searched
as part of the investigation and said it was cooperating fully
with authorities.
"The investigations are not directed at the bank but at
individual employees at another financial services provider," a
Commerzbank spokesman said, declining to give further detail.
Bochum prosecutors did not identify the insurer involved but
said in a statement they were investigating more than 200
instances beginning in 2006 when staff of the life insurer were
suspected of having helped clients avoid German taxes.
German financial daily Handelsblatt cited industry sources
as saying on Tuesday that the probe was focused on Italy's
Generali and that investigators expected to find
evidence of tax evasion in the hundreds of millions of euros.
Generali said in a statement it was aware of the media
report but said it had not been notified of any tax probe.
"We confirm that neither Generali Pan Europe nor any other
entity in the Generali Group has received any notification by
any authority relating to these reported allegations," Generali
said.
Commerzbank's private banking business had a close
partnership with Generali's "Pan Europe" platform, which is
based in Ireland and offers cross-border insurance and wealth
management products to European clients.
A Commerzbank spokesman said the bank's cooperation with
Generali ended in 2010 following Commerzbank's merger with rival
Dresdner Bank.
Handelsblatt said the investigation centred around products
known as insurance wrappers that were sold by Generali Pan
Europe.
Insurance wrappers are life insurance policies into which
the very wealthy place stocks, private equity holdings and other
bankable assets, exploiting tax benefits on investment income
held in such policies.
Wrappers are similar to trusts, which have a different legal
framework, but can be set up and terminated more easily.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and
Lisa Jucca in Milan; Editing by Jane Merriman and Tom Pfeiffer)