FRANKFURT Dec 3 The prosecutor's office in
Bochum, Germany on Tuesday said around 270 tax officials
participated in raids across Germany, as part of a tax evasion
probe involving employees of a foreign life insurer.
In a statement the prosecutor said it was investigating more
than 200 instances when staff of the life insurer are suspected
of having aided clients avoid German taxes by using tax breaks
on life insurance products.
A large German bank where accounts containing life insurance
products were held, was also part of the raid, the Bochum
prosecutor said.
Separately, Commerzbank said its offices were
searched on Tuesday in connection with a tax evasion probe,
adding the investigation targeted employees of a third-party
financial service provider.
