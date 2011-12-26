MOSCOW Dec 26 Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank has not taken part in a share issue by Promsvyazbank (PSB), resulting in a modest cut of its stake in the Russian mid-sized lender, PSB said on Monday.

PSB, ranked among Russia's top-15 by assets, said it issued additional shares worth 4 billion roubles ($128 million), bought out by only two existing shareholders - Promsvyaz Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Promsvyaz Capital, owned by brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, increased its stake in the bank to 73.9 percent after the deal, while the EBRD's stake remained unchanged at 11.7 percent.

Commerzbank's stake was diluted by around 1 percentage point to 14.4 percent, PSB said.

Commerzbank, which has a market value of around 7 billion euros ($9 billion), has been asked by the European Banking Authority (EBA) to outline plans by Jan. 20 on how to find an extra 5.3 billion euros in capital by mid-2012.

PSB, whose capital adequacy ratio under local rules (N1) was at 10.16 percent as of Dec.1, close to the minimum level of 10 percent required to keep banking licence, said additional share issue will help to improve N1 level and boost business volumes.