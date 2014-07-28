FRANKFURT, July 28 Commerzbank,
Germany's second-biggest bank, is widening the scope of its
savings programme and plans to shed more than 450 jobs on top of
an ongoing restructuring plan, three people familiar with the
matter said.
At a staff meeting last week, Commerzbank's works council
representatives announced that the bank is targeting 350 jobs
cuts at its finance department in Frankfurt by 2017 and 100 at
sites in Duisburg and Berlin, according to people who attended
the meeting.
"There have been signals from the board that there is more
to come and that all departments of the group could be hit in
the short term," one of the people said.
