BERLIN, Sept 9 Commerzbank, Germany's
second largest lender, is considering splitting up its business
lending to small and medium-sized firms, as well as shrinking
the size of its investment bank, German daily Handelsblatt
reported on Friday.
The paper, citing sources familiar with the matter, said
that lending to smaller business customers could be separated
from that dealing with larger customers from the Mittelstand,
Germany's community of small and medium-sized businesses.
The investment bank would concentrate on business with
larger corporate customers, and reduce securities trading, the
paper reported. Such plans could lead to big job cuts, the paper
added.
Like other banks, Commerzbank is suffering from businesses
borrowing less, a drag on its revenue from negative interest
rates and a rising regulatory burden. It warned in August that
its earnings would fall this year.
Under new CEO Martin Zielke, it is seeking to define a
turnaround strategy and this week also picked former chief risk
officer Stefan Schmittmann as its new chairman.
Commerzbank is expected to cut up to 20 percent of jobs at
its Mittelstandsbank business, which in the past provided steady
earnings from lending but has been struggling due to weak loan
demand.
Commerzbank declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)