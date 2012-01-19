FRANKFURT Jan 19 Commerzbank
expects to post good earnings at its core bank in 2012 after a
strong increase in the first nine months of 2011, Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday.
"We are especially satisfied with the development of our
core bank," Blessing told a news conference on the lenders plans
to meet hefty regulatory capital targets set out by the EU's
banking watchdog.
Commerzbank's core bank, which excludes its portfolio
restructuring unit and asset-based financing, delivered earnings
of nearly 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in the first nine
months of last year.
"We also continue to expect a good result in 2012," Blessing
said.
Blessing said preliminary results showed Commerzbank made a
net profit of around 1.6 billion euros in 2011 under IFRS
international accounting standards, of which 1.2 billion was
achieved in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)